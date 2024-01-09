Taiwan’s defense ministry issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution.
The alert Tuesday comes days before Taiwan has presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, which China has described as a choice between war and peace.
China views Taiwan, which is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s east coast, as a renegade province that must come under its control.
