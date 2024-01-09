Taiwan’s defense ministry issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

A phone and watch that received an air raid alert is placed together for a photo in New Taipei City, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Taiwans defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution. The Chinese reads "Air Raid Alert. China at 15:04 launched a satellite, already flown past the southern air space, Citizens to be aware of safety. If any unidentified object is found, alert police and fire fighters to handle. National Defense Ministry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

