Taiwan’s defense ministry issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

Associated Press

A phone and watch that received an air raid alert is placed together for a photo in New Taipei City, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Taiwans defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution. The Chinese reads "Air Raid Alert. China at 15:04 launched a satellite, already flown past the southern air space, Citizens to be aware of safety. If any unidentified object is found, alert police and fire fighters to handle. National Defense Ministry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution.

The alert Tuesday comes days before Taiwan has presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, which China has described as a choice between war and peace.

China views Taiwan, which is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s east coast, as a renegade province that must come under its control.

