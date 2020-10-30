Giving during a pandemic: This little gesture could make a big impact to someone suffering

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This year has been a tough one for many of us, but for some more than others.

As we continue to live through a global pandemic, people have lost loved ones, their jobs and even their homes.

Just the same, there are people who have little to feed themselves and their families.

For those who have been fortunate enough to continue living life in a fairly normal fashion, think of this as a time in which you can do for others without having to dig deep into your pockets.

As a way to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, SeaQuest will be running a canned food drive through from Nov. 1-20. And for each item donated, you will receive an $8 admission to the park. That’s less than half of what adults typically pay for admission.

“We know that many in our community have been financially impacted by the effects of COVID-19, so providing local families with food donations will be more meaningful than ever this year,” said Cindy Capps, SeaQuest program and education coordinator.

While any and all non-perishable foods are accepted, healthy food items like tuna, chicken, fruits, vegetables, peanut butter, beans, rice and pasta can have an even greater impact.

During last year’s drive, SeaQuest gathered more than 1,600 pounds of non-perishable food items.

“We are looking to surpass that this year,” Capps said.