1st and 10 Camp Tour: James River Knights

BUCHANAN, Va. - We head north and catch up with James River, another Three Rivers District contender. Jake Phillips enters his fourth season at the helm of the Knights. Youth and inexperience has been a running theme during his tenure but that's not the case in 2018. James River returns a good number of starters, including River Clonch. The Knights are still adjusting to facing tougher competition in the Three Rivers, after transitioning from the Pioneer District in 2016. This season, the goal is to play harder and finish stronger.

"I'm looking to see if we make the changes, the necessary changes, to win games this year," said coach Phillips.

"One thing we talked about a lot was finishing drives, finishing quarters and finishing halves. And that was where we kind of faltered last year was we fall before the end of the half. We fall before the end of the game. A couple overtime games. So finishing things, off not just getting us started on the right foot," Phillips said.

Wide receiver and defensive back River Clonch said, "Definitely tougher competition, which I like. It makes us play harder, practice harder and just holds us to a higher standard."

The Knights host Chatham to open their 2018 season.

