10 Strong Poll: Ranking the region's high school football teams

Published Sept. 2, 2019:

Week 1 of high school football is in the books!

That means it's time for the 10 Strong Poll to be released.

This season marks the poll's third year.

For those unfamiliar with the 10 Strong Poll, it's similar to the AP Top 25 poll.

Here at 10 News, we have six people vote for who they feel the top area teams are. Those independent polls are then combined each week to produce the 10 Strong Poll.

While only 10 teams make the poll each week, we also show you which teams received votes, so you're able to see if your team is poised to rise into the top 10.

This week, we have Blacksburg atop the list, receiving four of six No. 1 votes. The Bruins started their season on the road, shutting out Giles. This week, they return to Blacksburg to take on Lord Botetourt, which is also coming off a Week 1 win.

At No. 2, it's E.C. Glass. The Hilltoppers started their season a day early, dominating Charlottesville on Thursday night. They outscored the Black Knights 58-0 on the road. The Hilltoppers will be taking Week 2 off as it's their bye week.

Starting the season at spot No. 3, it's Lord Botetourt. The Cavaliers were almost taken down in Week 1 by Brookville but outlasted the Bees to start the year at 1-0.

No. 4 on our list is Salem. The new-coach Spartans started their season with a strong win in Amherst County, 48-20. Now, they come back home to Salem Stadium to take on fellow 1-0 team in Franklin County.

You'll have to drive south on 81, and then a bit further south on I-77, to get to No. 5 Galax. The Maroon Tide made the 80-mile drive Friday and ruined the turf-field christening at Glenvar, beating the Highlanders 32-29. Now, Galax doesn't have to worry about any long bus rides in Week 2 as they host Martinsville.

Reigning 3A state champion Heritage comes in at No. 6 on our Week 1 poll. The Pioneers looked to prove themselves in 2019, taking on North Carolina powerhouse Vance in Week 1. Heritage fell 35-7, but our voters still view the defending champs as worthy of being a top 10 team. Heritage is set up for another tough matchup, facing John Marshall this week on the road.

At No. 7, it's Franklin County. The Eagles shut out Liberty on the road, 28-0, in Week 1 and have quite the challenge against Salem in Week 2.

Radford is our No. 8 team after a strong home win in Week 1. The Bobcats took on George Wythe and beat the Maroons 45-23. Like the Hilltoppers, the Bobcats have a Week 2 bye.

At No. 9, it's a team that's won 32 consecutive games. The Roanoke Catholic Celtics took the trip out to Bath County in Week 1 and came back with a 72-7 victory. The Celtics will again be on the road in Week 2 as they play Charles City.

Lastly, rounding out this week's poll is Pulaski County. The Cougars hosted Northside and shutout the Vikings, 14-0. Now, Pulaski County stays at home as the Bassett Bengals come to town.

Here's a look at the other 16 teams that received votes in our Week 1 poll, along with their corresponding point totals:

Magna Vista (22 points), Narrows (20), Gretna (20), William Byrd (20), Glenvar (18), Rockbridge County (12), William Fleming (12), Hidden Valley (11), North Cross (6), Martinsville (5), William Campbell (3), Auburn (3), Brookville (2), Covington (1), Halifax County (1), Christiansburg (1)

