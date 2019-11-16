36ºF

Patrick Henry football gets first playoff win since 1994

Patriots advance to play North Stafford

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry certainly took advantage of playing at home on Friday night.

No 3. PH defeated No. 6 Albemarle 56-14 to advance in Region 5D.

Now, the Patriots will head to play No. 2 North Stafford.

