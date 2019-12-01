ROANOKE, Va. – Goals from Mac Jansen and Kyle Gonzalez tied the game at two in the third period but the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs eventually fell to the Birmingham Bulls, 3-2, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

While trailing, 2-0, in the third period the Dawgs were granted a power play. Aaron Huffnagle found Jansen loose in the slot for a snap shot that beat Artt Brey and Roanoke pulled itself within one.

Later in the period, the Dawgs cycled the puck around the attacking zone and eventually found Gonzalez at the blue line. He ripped a wrist shot that navigated traffic and beat Brey top shelf, tying the game at one.

Birmingham would answer just under two minutes later. Cole Stallard fed Matt Fuller for a one-timer from the right circle that blasted past Ian Sylves to give the Bulls the lead.

The Dawgs pulled Sylves for the extra attacker with just over two minutes to play in the third and mounted pressure in the attacking end. They were unable to capitalize on any scoring chances, however, and Roanoke fell, 3-2.

Birmingham struck first in the first period when Jacob Barber hammered home a rebound of a Josh Harris shot. The Bulls extended that lead to 2-0 in opening minutes of the third on a Fuller shot that beat Sylves five hole.

Jansen scored for the second straight game, Gonzalez netted his first as a Dawg and Sylves made 26 saves on 29 shots. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 2-10-2 in the loss while Birmingham improved to 6-5-2. Roanoke will return to the ice on Saturday night at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:50 PM.