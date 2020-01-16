9th-ranked Florida State edges Virginia 54-50

Tallahassee, Florida – Devin Vassell scored 18 points as No. 9 Florida State won its eighth straight game, 54-50 over Virginia. Vassell hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles, who have won 15 of their last 16 games. Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points for Virginia. The defending national champions have lost three straight.