9th-ranked Florida State edges Virginia 54-50
Virginia loses 3rd straight conference game
Tallahassee, Florida – Devin Vassell scored 18 points as No. 9 Florida State won its eighth straight game, 54-50 over Virginia. Vassell hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles, who have won 15 of their last 16 games. Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points for Virginia. The defending national champions have lost three straight.
