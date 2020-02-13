Generals men, Ferrum women get wins in ODAC hoops action

Roanoke – SALEM, Va. - The Washington and Lee men's basketball team held Roanoke to just 31.6 percent (18-of-57) from the field on its way to a 71-50 victory on Wednesday at the Cregger Center. The Generals (18-4, 10-3 ODAC) led 15-14 with 10:13 left in the first half and then went on a 20-5 run over the next seven minutes. Sophomore guard Tevin Panchal (Belmont, Calif./Spire Academy) started the spurt with a triple off an assist from junior forward Curtis Mitchell (Chevy Chase, Md./Georgetown Prep). The Maroons (13-9, 7-6 ODAC) responded with a layup, but then first-year forward Robert DiSibio (Sandy Hook, Conn./Newtown) notched a bucket, and sophomore guard Mark Lamendola (Pittsburgh, Pa./Mount Lebanon) followed with a jumper in the paint to push the lead to 22-16 at the 7:59 mark. First-year guard Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md./Sidwell Friends) then buried a triple. A free throw by senior guard Caleb Jordan momentarily stalled the run, but a three-pointer by sophomore forward Gus Wise (Winchester, Va./John Handley) extended the margin to double-digits (28-17). After a Roanoke layup, first-year guard Richie Manigault (Stewartsville, N.J./Phillipsburg) split a pair of free throws, Mitchell dropped in a layup and senior guard Kevin Dennin (Severna Park, Md./Severn School) sunk a three-pointer to stretch the advantage to 34-19 with 3:57 on the clock. Mitchell capped the run with a free throw to give the Blue and White a 16-point lead (35-19) at the 2:46 mark. The Generals held a 15-point margin, 38-23, at the break, and DiSibio carried the offense in the second half. He scored 12 of his game-high and career-high 16 points in the second stanza, as W&L cruised to the 21-point victory. DiSibio was 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the line to notch his career-best point total. His previous high this season was six points at home against Roanoke on January 22. Manigault was the only other General in double figures with 10 points. Mitchell had nine points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. He moved to third on the W&L career blocks list with 157. J.D. Ey '13 is second on the all-time list with 167. Mitchell also moved to fifth on the program's single-season list with 56 this year. First-year guard Sam Wise (Winchester, Va./John Handley) registered five points, five rebounds and six assists, while Lamendola finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals. W&L shot 47.4 percent (27-of-57) from the floor and 36.4 percent (8-of-22) from beyond the arc. Along with allowing just 31.6 percent from the field, the Blue and White held Roanoke to 3-of-19 (15.8 percent) from downtown. The 50 points is the lowest total for an opponent under Head Coach Chris McHugh. The win marked the eighth straight for the Generals and their 13th in the last 14 games. The 18-4 record through 22 games is the best for W&L since the 1988-89 team started the season 19-3. The Generals next compete at third-ranked Randolph-Macon on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

