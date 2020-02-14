Patrick Henry signs four to next level

Roanoke, Va. – The Patriots program is no stranger to churning out student athletes that continue their academic and athletic careers in college.



Patrick Henry HS signed four athletes to the next level on Thursday. Ella Higgins is heading to VCU for soccer, Daphne Thompson is going to Richard Bland College for volleyball, Dixon Harris will be heading to Christopher Newport for lacrosse, and our former 1st and 10 player of the week Jalen Cook is going to the University of Charleston(WV) to continue his football career. It is another quality class at the home of the Patriots.

“It’s very exciting. It is the most important day we have, everything is positive. All the hard work they have done all four years and even before that like in elementary school it is all coming to the point to where they play in college and they get that opportunity. That’s why we like for the athletes to come and watch this, because we want this to feel like this is something they want to do but we need them to know that it all starts when they are a freshman with their GPA and their grades. If they do not have that piece it shuts a lot of doors,” Patriots athletic director Patricia Sheedy said.

