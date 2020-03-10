Patrick Henry girls take “Be Better” motto to heart

ROANOKE, Va. – For the past three years, their motto has been “Be Better”. And since Mike Hedrick became head coach, that’s all the Patrick Henry girls basketball team has done.

The Patriots are in the state Class 5 semifinals against Highland Springs, a feat that probably seemed far-fetched just a few seasons ago.

The Patriots have a dynamic lineup that has been effective with Savannah Derey and Shelby Fiddler running the show.

Hedrick says the girls have bought into the “Be Better” philosophy on and off the court. Their hard work has led to three consecutive state tournament appearances. It’s become an expectation each year to make a deep postseason run. Although winning is the key this time of year, the girls at PH understand it’s about much more than that.

“Keeps us accountable, keeps us motivated. Helps us be better people as well as better players. And he’s taught us a lot of great lessons that are going to help our team reach unexplained levels than ever before,” said Derey.

“It feels really good to be in this position because we’ve never been here before, so it feels great, because we have a chance to win the championship,” said Patriots center Monesha Wright.

“Last year was like, we’re just going to get there, we’re just happy to be there, but now it’s like, we’re going to get there and win,” said Patriots guard Shelby Fiddler.

“When you work for something, it’s not luck; it’s something you’ve earned. If you do it one time, maybe it’s luck, but we’ve done it 3 years in a row and every year we’ve gotten better, beaten better competition,” Hedrick said.

Patrick Henry will host Highland Springs at William Fleming High School in Roanoke on Tuesday night. They will be looking to avenge a 63-49 loss back in December. The PH boys will host Norview in Class 5 boys action as well.