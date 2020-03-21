Salem’s Byington takes head basketball coaching job at JMU

Harrisonburg, Va. – JMU has a new head basketball coach, and he’s a Salem schoolboy legend. Former Virginia State player of the year Mark Byington, who led Salem to a state basketball championship, takes the reins of the Dukes.

Byington has this to say JMU’s official announcement:

“I am extremely excited to be the next basketball coach at James Madison University,” Byington said. “I want to thank President Alger, Charlie King and Jeff Bourne for trusting me to lead an exciting time for James Madison basketball. I feel it’s one of the best jobs in the Mid-Atlantic and I’m looking forward to winning immediately.”

Byington spent the past seven seasons as head coach at Georgia Southern, recording a 131-97 mark. The Salem native has served as a Director of basketball operations at Virginia, an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, and an assistant and interim head coach at the College of Charleston.

He reportedly has agreed to a six year deal to lead the way in Harrisonburg. His total compensation is $450,000 per year. His base salary is $375,000 and he’ll make an additional $75,000 per year for fundraising, ticket sales promotions, and other external responsibilities.