Patrick Henry’s Wright commits to Virginia State

One of Mike Hedrick’s charges made a big decision on Tuesday.

Patrick Henry’s Monesha Wright commits to VSU.

In a congratulatory tweet, Hedrick calls an NCAA D-2 scholarship to Virginia State ‘a life changer.’ The 6-0 senior post will be heading to compete in the CIAA.

The Patriots are coming off their first ever trip to the VHSL final 4. They’ve put together back-to-back region championships and Wright has been right in the middle of it all.