38ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Sports

Patrick Henry’s Wright commits to Virginia State

Trojans play NCAA D-2 basketball

Tags: Patrick Henry Patriots, Monesha Wright, High School Girls Basketball, Virginia State

One of Mike Hedrick’s charges made a big decision on Tuesday.
Patrick Henry’s Monesha Wright commits to VSU.
In a congratulatory tweet, Hedrick calls an NCAA D-2 scholarship to Virginia State ‘a life changer.’ The 6-0 senior post will be heading to compete in the CIAA.
The Patriots are coming off their first ever trip to the VHSL final 4. They’ve put together back-to-back region championships and Wright has been right in the middle of it all.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.