High school baseball seniors to get one last chance to step up to the plate

SALEM, Va. – While the Salem Red Sox will not be taking the field in 2020, some high school seniors will play on the diamond one final time.

Four teams comprised of seniors from at least 20 high schools will be competing. They’ll get the full-player experience with announcements and headshots to be shown on the video board when they’re at bat. It’s an effort that’s been made completely free for players and spectators, and a big thank your for a special group of players.

“A couple things I believe for the seniors is one: they worked hard in the fall and winter, and this was just snapped upon them,” said Gary Walthall who is an organizer for the games and former William Byrd Athletic Director.

“Several of them are going on to play college ball but, for the most part, they’re not. One player even made a comment, ‘I’m going to be able to pitch at a minor league park. That’s the closest I’ll ever get.' He said, ‘I thought I was finished.' So the excitement is through the roof right now,” Walthall added.

Two games are slated for Aug. 1 with the first pitch coming at 3 p.m.