Backpacking with Brooke: Blue Hole at Jennings Creek

ARCADIA, Va. – With 26 days straight of 90 degree weather in Roanoke, instead of a hike, we’re going to swim in the river. This time, we’re hitting a swimming hole known to the locals as Blue Hole, but is part of Jennings Creek in Arcadia.

You’ll park in a little lot right off of Route 614. You’ll then walk to the left back across the bridge that crosses Jennings Creek.

Follow the little trail to your right down to a nice rocky beach. When the water is high, this makes for a nice swimming hole as well, but for now we just got our hair wet and moved on.

We walked downstream along the bank then over some boulders to make it to the actual Blue Hole. The water is really deep, you cant touch in most places, which led to people climbing on these rocks to jump in. I’ll spare the video but I promise I did it, too!

There were a lot of families out today taking the time to enjoy the sun and swim.

After we were done, we headed back to our spot to dry off. This spot is a hidden gem and is a great way to cool off on a hot summer day.