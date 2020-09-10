Hokies name Hendon Hooker starting quarterback; Braxton Burmeister to play as well

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If the Hokies were taking the field on Wednesday, head coach Justin Fuente would have no problem making a decision on the starting quarterback.

“If we were to play a game right in this moment, Hendon (Hooker) would start for us,” Fuente said. “I’ve been really pleased with him throughout fall camp but Braxton (Burmeister) will play and I’ve been really pleased with him as well.”

The Hokies' offense will be based off of two quarterbacks between Hooker and Burmeister, who Fuente felt are playing at the same level.

“I think it would be a more accurate to say that I’m pleased with both of them to a point where they both deserve to play,” he said.

It wasn’t a huge surprise that Hooker, who had six consecutive wins in his first six starts last season, would emerge as the front runner this year. But Hooker said there’s one similarity that gets Burmeister on the field as well.

“We’re both play makers, going out there, taking care of our responsibilities,” Hooker said. “Making sure others are on the same page. At the end of the day, we have to have a positive play.”

Burmeister transferred to Virginia Tech to Oregon in 2019 but was unable to play due to his immediate eligibility waiver being denied. Most people haven’t seen Burmeister play, but Fuente said he has the qualities that can make the offense run smoothly.

“He can really run,” Fuente said. “He’s got some savvy out there, he seems to be pretty calm in the moment, he’s an accurate passer, extremely athletic.”

Fuente also said redshirt sophomore Quincy Patterson will have a role this season as well.