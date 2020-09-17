63ºF

Virginia high school sports officially will not begin until December

The first games won’t be until December 21

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s official, the VHSL Executive Committee has approved the “Championships +1” voted upon in July.

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee approved the plan that looks to not cancel any individual sports during the 2020-2021 school year.

Here’s how the three seasons will look.

  • Winter Sports - December 7 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 21)
    • Basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming/diving and wrestling
  • Fall Sports - February 4 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
    • Cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball
  • Spring Sports - April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
    • Baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field

This plan truncates seasons to about 60% of their original length.

For high-risk sports to be played, Virginia would need to have fewer coronavirus restrictions in place.

