Virginia high school sports officially will not begin until December

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s official, the VHSL Executive Committee has approved the “Championships +1” voted upon in July.

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee approved the plan that looks to not cancel any individual sports during the 2020-2021 school year.

Here’s how the three seasons will look.

Winter Sports - December 7 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 21) Basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming/diving and wrestling

Fall Sports - February 4 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1) Cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball

Spring Sports - April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26) Baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field



This plan truncates seasons to about 60% of their original length.

For high-risk sports to be played, Virginia would need to have fewer coronavirus restrictions in place.