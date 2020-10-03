Virginia Tech leads Duke 10-7 at Halftime

DURHAM, NC – The Virginia Tech Hokies are leading the Duke Blue Devils 10-7 at halftime in Durham, North Carolina.

The Hokies are playing the game without 21 players and 2 full-time coaches, including their top 4 defensive backs, due to the effects of COVID-19. Quarterback Hendon Hooker who was out last week, is available today but Braxton Burmeister got the start.

The Blue Devils lone touchdown came off a fumbled punt return by the Hokies Tayvion Robinson, which was returned for a touchdown by Duke.

The Hokies committed their second turnover of the game, an interception, with under 2 minutes remaining in the first half. The defense has held Duke to under 100 yards of offense in the first half and has tallied 4 sacks.