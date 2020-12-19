North Cross’ James Jackson, Patrick Henry’s Trace Pedigo sign to play at the next level

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, North Cross senior James Jackson signed to play football at UVA with plans to enroll early in January. The linebacker helped the Raiders to their VISAA Division II state championship last season. He had 77 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks during this fall’s shortened season.

Patrick Henry’s Trace Pedigo also put pen to paper. The wide receiver is heading to VMI to join teammate Leroy Thomas. Pedigo caught 41 passes for 782 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. While he’s hopeful for a senior season, he’s ready for the next chapter.

“It’s awesome honestly. I’ve been waiting on this since I was a freshman. Just being able to actually go play division I sports is God’s blessing,” he said. “Having former players there, the coaching staff is awesome, I love all of them they’re really nice. I haven’t really gotten to meet with them much yet, but I’m sure we will get along great and I will fit in really well there.”