Radford helps No. 20 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 64-60

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help No. 20 Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest 64-60. Radford made 6 of 7 shots, then went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the final 45.4 seconds. Virginia Tech won despite committing 15 turnovers while having quiet days from top scorers Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone.

“I haven’t really seen either one of them have a tough night. I credit Oguama, and I credit the Demon Deacons,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young.

“They were chasing Jalen [Cone] as hard as he’d been chased and he couldn’t get unglued and going. They would be the first to admit and share that the only thing that matters is the Hokies leaving Winston-Salem tonight with another league win.”

David N’Guessan added 13 points of the bench in the victory.

“I came in the game looking to help the team and make the right plays; and that’s what I did. My teammates found me, and got me the ball in the right spot,” N’Guessan said.

But the Hokies still improved to 5-1 in the ACC for the first time since 2007. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points for Wake Forest, which was playing a fourth straight game against a ranked league opponent.