Roanoke College drops season opener to Greensboro

SALEM, Va. – The Maroons were missing the dynamic duo of former Northside standouts Kasey Draper and Nick Price for its season opener against Greensboro College. But it gave others on the roster a chance to step up and for much of the night they did.

Tripp Greene opened the game scoring 2 of the Maroons first 3 buckets, finishing the game with 11 points. Efosa Edosomwan led the team with 16 points and 9 rebounds, despite leaving the game on two separate occasions with a lower leg injury.

It proved to be a back-and-forth affair in the first half that led to a 1 point halftime lead for The Pride. That lead swelled to 10 early in the second half before the Maroons caught fire behind Justin Kuthan who dominated the paint, scoring 3 big buckets. A layup from Trent Dawson gave Roanoke a 51-50 lead but Greensboro hit clutch shots down the stretch, securing a 67-61 win.

“Really proud of our guys and how they competed first game in, having to play some guys a lot of minutes and I was really proud of how they fought and competed,” said Roanoke College head coach Clay Nunley.

The Maroons start ODAC play on Saturday when they host Hampden-Sydney.