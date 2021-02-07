WATCH: VHSL Region 3D wrestling tournament in Christiansburg

106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gage Cockran of William Byrd
- 2nd Place - Connor Nichols of Abingdon
1st Place Match
- Gage Cockran (William Byrd) 2-1, Fr. over Connor Nichols (Abingdon) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 10-4)
2nd Place Match
- Connor Nichols (Abingdon) 2-1, Jr. over () , . (NC)
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – 113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jr Policarpo of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Dominic Pascoe of William Byrd
- 3rd Place - Cody Williams of Lord Botetourt
1st Place Match
- Jr Policarpo (Christiansburg) 3-0, Jr. over Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) 5-2, So. (Dec 5-4)
2nd Place Match
- Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) 5-2, So. over Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt) 2-3, Fr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt) 2-3, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - JB Dragovich of Hidden Valley
- 2nd Place - Dexter Gaines of William Byrd
- 3rd Place - Trey Saunders of Lord Botetourt
- 4th Place - Gabe Kirk of Cave Spring
1st Place Match
- JB Dragovich (Hidden Valley) 6-0, Jr. over Dexter Gaines (William Byrd) 4-1, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
2nd Place Match
- Dexter Gaines (William Byrd) 4-1, Fr. over Trey Saunders (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Trey Saunders (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. over Gabe Kirk (Cave Spring) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 2:49)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Derek Burton of William Byrd
- 2nd Place - Dalton Minnick of Abingdon
- 3rd Place - Max Ochalek of Northside
- 4th Place - Jared Critzer of Hidden Valley
1st Place Match
- Derek Burton (William Byrd) 4-2, Sr. over Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 3-2, So. (MD 10-0)
2nd Place Match
- Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 3-2, So. over Max Ochalek (Northside) 6-6, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Max Ochalek (Northside) 6-6, Jr. over Jared Critzer (Hidden Valley) 0-2, So. (Fall 4:48)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ethan Slaughter of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Bailey Davidson of Northside
- 3rd Place - Gavin Ellis of William Byrd
- 4th Place - Brogan Shutts of Lord Botetourt
- 5th Place - Cole Jarrett of Hidden Valley
1st Place Match
- Ethan Slaughter (Christiansburg) 3-2, Sr. over Gavin Ellis (William Byrd) 3-4, Sr. (MD 16-3)
2nd Place Match
- Bailey Davidson (Northside) 5-2, Sr. over Gavin Ellis (William Byrd) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 2:10)
3rd Place Match
- Bailey Davidson (Northside) 5-2, Sr. over Brogan Shutts (Lord Botetourt) 4-4, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke Robie of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Steve Tingler of William Byrd
- 3rd Place - Luke Kuehler of Hidden Valley
- 4th Place - Lucas Day of Northside
- 5th Place - Gray Arnold of Lord Botetourt
- 6th Place - Austin Dobbs of Abingdon
1st Place Match
- Luke Robie (Christiansburg) 4-0, Jr. over Steve Tingler (William Byrd) 8-1, Sr. (Fall 0:53)
2nd Place Match
- Steve Tingler (William Byrd) 8-1, Sr. over Luke Kuehler (Hidden Valley) 7-3, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Luke Kuehler (Hidden Valley) 7-3, Jr. over Lucas Day (Northside) 4-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dawson Gragg of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Nicholas Young of Lord Botetourt
- 3rd Place - Christopher Hunt of Northside
- 4th Place - Logan Turner of Cave Spring
- 5th Place - Joshua Sohm of Hidden Valley
- 6th Place - Bricen Lancaster of William Byrd
1st Place Match
- Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg) 4-0, Jr. over Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt) 7-1, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
2nd Place Match
- Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt) 7-1, Sr. over Christopher Hunt (Northside) 6-3, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Christopher Hunt (Northside) 6-3, Sr. over Logan Turner (Cave Spring) 4-5, So. (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match
- Joshua Sohm (Hidden Valley) 3-5, So. over Bricen Lancaster (William Byrd) 3-6, Fr. (MD 13-4)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Xavier Preston of William Byrd
- 2nd Place - Austin Hunley of Northside
- 3rd Place - JJ Pociask of Christiansburg
- 4th Place - Luke Tompkins of Carroll County
- 5th Place - Noah Williams of Lord Botetourt
1st Place Match
- Xavier Preston (William Byrd) 5-0, So. over Austin Hunley (Northside) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 3:49)
2nd Place Match
- Austin Hunley (Northside) 4-3, Sr. over JJ Pociask (Christiansburg) 4-1, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- JJ Pociask (Christiansburg) 4-1, So. over Luke Tompkins (Carroll County) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Conner Shiflett of Lord Botetourt
- 2nd Place - Kyle Keister of Christiansburg
- 3rd Place - Blake Foster of Northside
- 4th Place - Mac Simmons of William Byrd
- 5th Place - Zachary Reed of Abingdon
1st Place Match
- Conner Shiflett (Lord Botetourt) 6-1, Jr. over Kyle Keister (Christiansburg) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 2:19)
2nd Place Match
- Kyle Keister (Christiansburg) 3-1, Sr. over Blake Foster (Northside) 4-1, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Foster (Northside) 4-1, Sr. over Mac Simmons (William Byrd) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 4:17)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jake Baier of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Sam Francis of Lord Botetourt
- 3rd Place - Evan Elliott of Northside
1st Place Match
- Jake Baier (Christiansburg) 3-0, So. over Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
2nd Place Match
- Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, Sr. over Evan Elliott (Northside) 1-3, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Evan Elliott (Northside) 1-3, So. over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Parker Ferrell of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Jerze Webb of William Byrd
- 3rd Place - Parker Brown of Northside
- 4th Place - Gabriel Melton of Carroll County
1st Place Match
- Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) 4-0, Fr. over Jerze Webb (William Byrd) 6-1, Sr. (Fall 3:58)
2nd Place Match
- Jerze Webb (William Byrd) 6-1, Sr. over Parker Brown (Northside) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 2:11)
3rd Place Match
- Parker Brown (Northside) 3-3, Jr. over Gabriel Melton (Carroll County) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 0:30)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Noah Shephard of Lord Botetourt
- 2nd Place - Cole Pritchard of Cave Spring
- 3rd Place - Anthony Jones of Northside
- 4th Place - Bowman Altizer of Christiansburg
- 5th Place - Andrew Myers of Carroll County
1st Place Match
- Noah Shephard (Lord Botetourt) 6-1, Sr. over Cole Pritchard (Cave Spring) 6-1, Sr. (Fall 4:07)
2nd Place Match
- Cole Pritchard (Cave Spring) 6-1, Sr. over Anthony Jones (Northside) 4-5, Fr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Anthony Jones (Northside) 4-5, Fr. over Bowman Altizer (Christiansburg) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 1:58)
5th Place Match
- Andrew Myers (Carroll County) 2-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bryan Taylor of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Will Quesenberry of Northside
- 3rd Place - Xavier Williams of Lord Botetourt
- 4th Place - Dameon Robinson of Carroll County
- 5th Place - Brycen Nielson of William Byrd
1st Place Match
- Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) 4-0, Sr. over Will Quesenberry (Northside) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 2:09)
2nd Place Match
- Will Quesenberry (Northside) 4-3, Sr. over Xavier Williams (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Xavier Williams (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. over Dameon Robinson (Carroll County) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 2:48)
5th Place Match
- Brycen Nielson (William Byrd) 0-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aiden LaComa of Christiansburg
- 2nd Place - Hunter Richards of William Byrd
- 3rd Place - Daniel Ramirez of Hidden Valley
- 4th Place - Hudson Handy of Northside
- 5th Place - Preston Lonker of Cave Spring
- 6th Place - Mason Hale of Abingdon
1st Place Match
- Aiden LaComa (Christiansburg) 4-0, Jr. over Hunter Richards (William Byrd) 5-1, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
2nd Place Match
- Hunter Richards (William Byrd) 5-1, Jr. over Daniel Ramirez (Hidden Valley) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 3:51)
3rd Place Match
- Daniel Ramirez (Hidden Valley) 4-3, Sr. over Hudson Handy (Northside) 3-4, So. (Fall 2:04)
5th Place Match
- Preston Lonker (Cave Spring) 7-4, Fr. over Mason Hale (Abingdon) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:33)