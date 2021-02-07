Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Preston Lonker (Cave Spring) 7-4, Fr. over Mason Hale (Abingdon) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:33)

Daniel Ramirez (Hidden Valley) 4-3, Sr. over Hudson Handy (Northside) 3-4, So. (Fall 2:04)

Xavier Williams (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. over Dameon Robinson (Carroll County) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 2:48)

Will Quesenberry (Northside) 4-3, Sr. over Xavier Williams (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. (NC)

Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) 4-0, Sr. over Will Quesenberry (Northside) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 2:09)

2nd Place - Will Quesenberry of Northside

Evan Elliott (Northside) 1-3, So. over () , . (Bye)

Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, Sr. over Evan Elliott (Northside) 1-3, So. (NC)

Jake Baier (Christiansburg) 3-0, So. over Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

JJ Pociask (Christiansburg) 4-1, So. over Luke Tompkins (Carroll County) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 1:53)

Austin Hunley (Northside) 4-3, Sr. over JJ Pociask (Christiansburg) 4-1, So. (NC)

Xavier Preston (William Byrd) 5-0, So. over Austin Hunley (Northside) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 3:49)

Joshua Sohm (Hidden Valley) 3-5, So. over Bricen Lancaster (William Byrd) 3-6, Fr. (MD 13-4)

Christopher Hunt (Northside) 6-3, Sr. over Logan Turner (Cave Spring) 4-5, So. (Fall 1:53)

Max Ochalek (Northside) 6-6, Jr. over Jared Critzer (Hidden Valley) 0-2, So. (Fall 4:48)

Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 3-2, So. over Max Ochalek (Northside) 6-6, Jr. (NC)

Derek Burton (William Byrd) 4-2, Sr. over Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 3-2, So. (MD 10-0)

Trey Saunders (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. over Gabe Kirk (Cave Spring) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 2:49)

Dexter Gaines (William Byrd) 4-1, Fr. over Trey Saunders (Lord Botetourt) 5-2, So. (NC)

Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) 5-2, So. over Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt) 2-3, Fr. (NC)

Jr Policarpo (Christiansburg) 3-0, Jr. over Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) 5-2, So. (Dec 5-4)

WATCH: VHSL Region 3D wrestling tournament in Christiansburg Christiansburg takes home the team title, advances 9 to State Tournaments

