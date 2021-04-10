William Fleming’s Lewis honored for regular season finale

Roanoke, Va. – With the postseason on the line, the Colonels rose to the occasion at Franklin Co. in the regular season finale.

The William Fleming quarterback had a night to remember.

Dashawn Lewis carried it 22 times for 107 yards including a 20 yard scoring scamper, and he filled he air with footballs to the tune of 20 of 28 for 287 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Colonels got by the Franklin Co. Eagles in final week of the regular season 41-27. For his efforts, Colonels quarterback Dashawn Lewis is your WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.