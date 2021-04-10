Roanoke, Va. – With the postseason on the line, the Colonels rose to the occasion at Franklin Co. in the regular season finale.
The William Fleming quarterback had a night to remember.
Dashawn Lewis carried it 22 times for 107 yards including a 20 yard scoring scamper, and he filled he air with footballs to the tune of 20 of 28 for 287 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Colonels got by the Franklin Co. Eagles in final week of the regular season 41-27. For his efforts, Colonels quarterback Dashawn Lewis is your WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.
William Fleming’s Lewis honored for regular season finale
Dashawn Lewis has 394 combined yards in the win
