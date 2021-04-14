Cavaliers’ Harless welcomes prep alma mater to Daleville

Daleville, Va. – A Region 3D showdown is brewing for Friday night for the title. Undefeated Lord Botetourt hosts undefeated Abingdon for the title in Daleville. Abingdon is Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless’s prep alma mater, where he starred as a player.

”I’ve got friends that have kids on that team. I’ve got kids on that team, Lord knows that are probably related to me. Matter of fact I’m fairly certain they are. We’ve played them two times before, so for me it’s just gonna be another football game. But again-- when you play against your old hometown you kind of wanna play really well, so we’re going to prepare just like we do for anybody else. But obviously for me it’ll have a little different flavor,” Harless explained.

The Cavaliers and Falcons are both 7-0. Lord Botetourt is seeking their fourth region crown since 2015, all under coach Harless.

In other Region Finals set for Friday night, William Fleming hosts Mountain View in the 5D title game. Salem hosts G.W. Danville in the 4D title tilt. Heritage travels to Liberty Christian Academy to decide the 3C title. In Class 2, undefeated Appomattox Co. hosts Glenvar for the 2C crown. And in 1C, undefeated Narrows travels to undefeated Galax for the championship.