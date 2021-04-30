Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech tackle, taken by Vikings with 23rd overall pick in NFL Draft

No longer in Blacksburg, Christian Darrisaw now has a new quarterback to protect.
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings selected the tackle with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft.
Darrisaw was expected by many to be picked in the first round.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound tackle played three years in Blacksburg.