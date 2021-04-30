Cloudy icon
Sports

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech tackle, taken by Vikings with 23rd overall pick in NFL Draft

Darrisaw was named All-America pick, by 7 different outlets, including Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
NFL Draft
,
NFL
,
Hokies
,
Caleb Farley
Christian Darrisaw smiles after completing a set of offensive line drills during Virginia Tech Pro Day in Blacksburg, Va., on this Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

No longer in Blacksburg, Christian Darrisaw now has a new quarterback to protect.

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings selected the tackle with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft.

Darrisaw was expected by many to be picked in the first round.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound tackle played three years in Blacksburg.

