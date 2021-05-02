Tebow-Meyer reunion? Jaguars still looking to fill TE hole

Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shortly after selecting Trevor Lawrence to open the NFL draft, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer turned to general manager Trent Baalke and jokingly asked about making a move for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

“I said, ‘How do we get him?’” Meyer recalled. “Trent looked at me like I had five heads.”

The Jaguars waited nearly two days – 141 picks, to be precise – to finally address the tight end position. They chose Ohio State’s Luke Farrell with the first choice in the fifth round Saturday. But he’s an unlikely answer to the team’s most glaring hole, leaving the Jaguars in the market to make a move for a pass-catching tight end.

No one would be surprised to see 33-year-old Tim Tebow end up signing with his hometown team. Tebow retired from professional baseball in February and worked out for the Jaguars a week later – as a tight end.

Tebow, who remains a college football analyst for the SEC Network, played quarterback for Meyer at nearby Florida -- where he won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy -- and was a first-round draft pick by Denver in 2010. He spent time with the Broncos, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia.

Tebow won a playoff game with Denver in 2012, but never developed into a consistent NFL starter. He declined several suggested moves to tight end — he even asked Meyer for guidance — and then ended up switching sports and playing five years with the New York Mets' organization.

“When he was a quarterback in the NFL, that was a big topic," Meyer said. "I was so busy I couldn’t give him the time. ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ And I didn’t know. I was too busy to even think it through.

“I know playing a position in the NFL without (experience), that’s a long shot. This was years ago.”

