Walsh's big night helps Angels rally for 5-4 win over Astros

Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) celebrates with third base coach Brian Butterfield (55) after hitting a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Jared Walsh had another big game Monday night in what has become his breakout season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Walsh homered and matched a career high with four hits, Justin Upton also connected and the Los Angeles Angels rallied in the sixth inning to beat the Houston Astros 5-4.

Walsh also doubled and had two RBIs as the Angels got their third win in four games.

After playing parts of the last two seasons, Walsh has become a tough out batting behind superstar Mike Trout in his first year as an everyday player.

“He was pretty spectacular," manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. You can’t win that game without him out there."

His 29 RBIs are tied for second in the American League and his .347 average ranks fourth.

“I just want to be another piece in the lineup," he said. “Just put pressure on pitchers."

Houston manager Dusty Baker raved about Walsh.

