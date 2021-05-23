Dixon knocks two budding young stars from Indy 500 pole

Scott Dixon, front left, of New Zealand celebrates after winning the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race as his wife Emma Davies-Dixon, right, watches at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar's current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds on Sunday.

The six-time IndyCar champion was the ninth and final driver to make his four-lap qualifying attempt around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he had to beat a pair of IndyCar's rising young stars to grab the pole.

Colton Herta, the 21-year-old American signed just last week to a contract extension with Andretti Autosport, made his attempt moments before Dixon. Herta's average speed of 231.665 mph put him on the pole ahead of Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old Dutchman who became a first-time winner a week ago on the road course at Indy.

But then it was time for Dixon, the driver called “The Iceman” who is considered the best of his generation.

He had noticed his crew tinkering with his car but asked no questions. And Dixon didn't want feedback from his three Ganassi teammates who had already made their qualifying runs.

“It’s so easy to get yourself out of sorts, but you’ve really got to get yourself out there and feel it out,” Dixon said.

His average speed of 231.685 knocked Herta to second and VeeKay to third for the front row for next Sunday's race. Dixon turns 41 in July — the combined age of the two drivers starting next to him in the Indy 500.

Herta, who is rapidly becoming a star in the series, didn't complain about being bumped by Dixon.

