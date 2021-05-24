Nick Leftwich tabbed as next Cave Spring football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – A new era is underway for Cave Spring football as Nick Leftwich was introduced as the school’s next head coach.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life, in regards to being a head football coach,” Leftwich said.

The 31 year old is a former Salem High School quarterback who went on to play at UVA-Wise. Leftwich also had stops at Graham and Tazewell high schools as an assistant. Most recently, he spent the last two seasons at William Fleming under head coach Jamar Lovelace, coaching the receiving core and defensive backs.

When it comes to coaching, Leftwich says it’s in his blood.

“It’s in my pedigree, my father is a coach, my grandfather’s a coach so quite frankly I don’t know if I can do anything else,” he said.

His da, Jeff, recently served as an assistant on the Salem Spartans state championship squad and also the schools track and field coach. Leftwich says he’s excited to add him to the staff to help in the transition to the program and is thankful to the others he’s learned from.

Ad

“I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to work with some great coaches,” said Leftwich. “Coach Magenbauer gave me an opportunity to coach there [Salem] right out of college. Moved on to Graham high school which has a lot of tradition, then Tazewell high school. The past few seasons at William Fleming under Coach Lovelace and I don’t think there was a better guy I could have worked for before getting this opportunity.”