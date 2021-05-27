Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Houston Astros stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Díaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros' three-run seventh.

Los Angeles had won eight in a row.

Bauer (5-3) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner tied a season high with four walks and struck out a season-low three.

Bauer was 8-0 with a 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against Houston coming into the day.

Sheldon Neuse homered for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy had a run-scoring single.

Los Angeles put runners at first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Bryan Abreu struck out Albert Pujols for his first save.

Luis Garcia (3-3) struck out seven in six innings in his third straight win. He allowed one run and two hits.

