Clear icon
74º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers

Kristie Rieken

Associated Press

Tags: 
Yulieski Gurriel
,
Bryan Abreu
,
Walker Buehler
,
Bob Watson
,
Max Muncy
,
Mookie Betts
,
Lance McCullers
,
Jose Altuve
,
Framber Valdez
,
Luis Garcia
,
Carlos Correa
,
Albert Pujols
,
Zach McKinstry
,
Dave Roberts
,
Clayton Kershaw
,
Jake Odorizzi
,
Sports
,
Cody Bellinger
Full Screen
1 / 7

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Houston Astros stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Díaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros' three-run seventh.

Los Angeles had won eight in a row.

Bauer (5-3) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner tied a season high with four walks and struck out a season-low three.

Bauer was 8-0 with a 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against Houston coming into the day.

Sheldon Neuse homered for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy had a run-scoring single.

Los Angeles put runners at first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Bryan Abreu struck out Albert Pujols for his first save.

Luis Garcia (3-3) struck out seven in six innings in his third straight win. He allowed one run and two hits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.