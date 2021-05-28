1st and 10 Honors: Carroll Co’s Dalton & James River’s Marshall

Botetourt Co./Carroll Co. – Carroll County senior quarterback Brady Dalton was our 1st and 10 week three Player of the Week. Dalton had a nearly perfect game in keeping the Cavs undefeated with a win at that point. The senior was a key part of a turnaround for the Cavaliers program under new coach Monty Chipman.

“It feels great and I’m definitely ready to move on(after HS graduation) but I just want to thank all my teammates and coaches and you guys(WSLS) for presenting me with this, I really appreciate it,” Dalton said.

“I asked him to help change our program and be a leader to our team. He helped us get to where we’re at. It’s like I told the young kids -- they’ve set a standard now and it’s up to them to keep that standard so with him and his seniors they’ve done a really good job here at Carroll,” Coach Monty Chipman explained.

The first of 1st and 10′s annual main awards for the season was also delivered: The Josh Leonard Courage, Character and Commitment award. Josh is a young man with autism, who tackled those challenges -quite literally - to become a member of the Lord Botetourt football team, almost a decade ago now. Josh exemplifies those character traits.

Which brings us to James River five-sport star Morgan Marshall. Morgan became James River’s first ever female placekicker and in a game this season became the first female to ever score a point in a Knights football game. It took plenty of courage, character and commitment to accomplish that. Morgan Marshall is our Josh Leonard award winner for the 2020-21 spring season.

“Senior year I knew everything was not gonna be the same and I thought this was the perfect year to try something new and leave with a bang, and I was really excited to just have this opportunity because all the coaches and players they were really nice and willing to help me. I was super honored to be the first female kicker at my high school and I will forever hold this legacy that I’m super proud to have. But I just hope that more young girls feel encouraged to get out there and do what they want and prove that they can do it,” Marshall said.

Marshall will continue her education at the University of Tennessee. Already a High school graduate, Marshall’s athletic career continues as she plays soccer for the James River girls team.