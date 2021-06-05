JMU wins again at College Softball World Series, advances to semifinals

Oklahoma City, OK – The unseeded JMU softball team took down another top seed, stunning No. 5 Oklahoma State, 2-1 Friday night. The game was a winner’s bracket game at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

JMU built a 2-0 lead as Kate Gordon delivered another big blow, this time a solo home run.

But the Dukes would need some gritty defense to hang on to this victory. The Cowgirls threatened in the top of the seventh inning. Oklahoma State had runners at second and third with one out when an attempted a squeeze bunt was fielded by star pitcher Odicci Alexander. She made an incredible, athletic diving tag after scooping the ball. Alexander closed out the game, moving the Dukes into the semifinals on Sunday.