Clear icon
69º

Sports

JMU wins again at College Softball World Series, advances to semifinals

John Appicello
, Sports Director

Tags: 
James Madison Dukes
,
NCAA Softball
,
College Baseball
James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Oklahoma City, OK – The unseeded JMU softball team took down another top seed, stunning No. 5 Oklahoma State, 2-1 Friday night. The game was a winner’s bracket game at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

JMU built a 2-0 lead as Kate Gordon delivered another big blow, this time a solo home run.
But the Dukes would need some gritty defense to hang on to this victory. The Cowgirls threatened in the top of the seventh inning. Oklahoma State had runners at second and third with one out when an attempted a squeeze bunt was fielded by star pitcher Odicci Alexander. She made an incredible, athletic diving tag after scooping the ball. Alexander closed out the game, moving the Dukes into the semifinals on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: