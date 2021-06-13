Salem Red Sox split double header with Fredericksburg

SALEM, Va. – The Nationals scored 27 runs in the first four games of the series to take a 3-1 series advantage.

The Nationals got a pair of runs in the second and third innings from Jake Randa and Jeremy De La Rosa RBI singles to give them a 2-0 advantage heading to the fourth.

In the fourth the Nats turned things up a notch with RBI doubles from Jake Randa, Jackson Coutts, and Viandel Pena. Telmito Augustin smacked an RBI-single to center to cap off a five run fourth inning for the Nationals.

Mitchell Parker (3-3) got the win for the Nationals going six innings of no-run ball giving up three hits and striking out five while walking none. Bradley Blalock is hung with the loss after her went three and a third and gave up five hits and four earned.

In game two, to lead off the sixth inning Dean Miller singled on a shot up the middle. Stephen Scott came in as a pinch hitter for Jecorrah Arnold with Gilberto Jimenez as a pinch runner for Miller. On a 1-0 count, Scott drove the go-ahead two run shot deep over the right field wall giving the Red Sox the 5-4 lead. Ceddanne Rafaela would score later in the inning on a wild pitch.