Patriots' Newton knows he has much to prove this season

New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton (1) and Jarrett Stidham (4) wind up to pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Call it a mantra. Call it a simple reminder. But Cam Newton has a note he has been reminding himself of every day since last season.

“Pre-snap comfort will help post-snap results for me,” Newton said of what he repeats to himself daily.

That’s because for Newton, back with the Patriots on a one-year deal, the coming season is all about him wholeheartedly embracing a second chance to make the impression he feels he was never fully equipped to make in 2020.

Newton didn’t reach terms on his original one-year deal with New England until late June last year, missing much of an offseason program that was truncated even more because of COVID-19 and teams having limited access to their facilities.

The result was a disappointing season in which Newton went just 7-8 as the starting quarterback with the unenviable task of succeeding Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay.

Along the way he missed time after a COVID-19 diagnosis and dealt with mechanical problems and consistency in the passing game as he struggled at times to lead an offense he was still mostly learning on the fly.

He said he feels “grateful” to get another crack at perfecting it.

“(Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’) system was something that has worked for decades and decades. So, for me, it was up to me to kind of learn it as much as possible,” Newton said. “In the latter part of the season, it just caught up to me. I was thinking too much, I was trying to be something, when it just wasn’t enough hours in the day, you know what I’m saying?”

