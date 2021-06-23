VHSL softball, baseball and lacrosse semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – On the Class 3 softball diamond, Rustburg defeated Lord Botetourt 4-0 to advance to the State Championship game. It was a masterful pitching performance by UVA commit Eden Bigham. She pitched her 4th perfect game of the season, tallying 18 strikeouts in the process.

“I felt really warmed up once I got out there, like, I felt really comfortable with where I was at. We didn’t come at them at the very beginning but towards the middle, it gave me a lot of comfort out there having 4 runs on the board,” Bigham said.

Other scores from Tuesday night included:

Softball:

Class 1 - Auburn defeats Eastside, 4-1

Baseball:

Class 1 - Auburn defeats Chilhowie, 2-0

Class 3 - Abingdon defeats LCA, 4-3

Girls Lacrosse:

Class 4 - Western Albemarle defeats Rockbridge Co., 17-7

Class 5 - Douglas Freeman defeats Patrick Henry, 13-8

Boys Lacrosse:

Class 4 - E.C. Glass defeats Western Albemarle, 10-7

Class 5 - Riverside defeats Patrick Henry, 20-3