1st and 10 Camp Tour: Bassett

BASSETT, Va. – The 1st and 10 camp tour rolls down Route 220 for a check on the Bassett Bengals — a program that’s been “all In” under head coach Brandon Johnson.
The Bengals numbers are a bit down but they’re working hard to maintain that positive culture they’ve worked hard to build. They will field a mix of guys this fall — some who haven’t played since 2019 and others that come in with lots of experience — like returning quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston and running back Simeon Walker-Muse. There’s room for improvement up front but Bassett is still confident.
“I lost my offensive line, majority of them graduated,” said Coach Johnson. “We have one returning starter on the o-line but man, my guys are hungry and I have a gritty group and I think we expect big things out of a lot of them.”
“I expect to see a lot of explosiveness, plenty of touchdowns, plenty of defensive plays,” Walker-Muse said.
“I feel great,” said Hairston. “The feeling coming into this season is that there’s a lot of big things happening for this school and this is definitely going to be one of them this season.”
Bassett opens the season at Franklin County on August 27.