1st and 10 Camp Tour: Bassett

BASSETT, Va. – The 1st and 10 camp tour rolls down Route 220 for a check on the Bassett Bengals — a program that’s been “all In” under head coach Brandon Johnson.

The Bengals numbers are a bit down but they’re working hard to maintain that positive culture they’ve worked hard to build. They will field a mix of guys this fall — some who haven’t played since 2019 and others that come in with lots of experience — like returning quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston and running back Simeon Walker-Muse. There’s room for improvement up front but Bassett is still confident.

“I lost my offensive line, majority of them graduated,” said Coach Johnson. “We have one returning starter on the o-line but man, my guys are hungry and I have a gritty group and I think we expect big things out of a lot of them.”

“I expect to see a lot of explosiveness, plenty of touchdowns, plenty of defensive plays,” Walker-Muse said.

“I feel great,” said Hairston. “The feeling coming into this season is that there’s a lot of big things happening for this school and this is definitely going to be one of them this season.”

Ad

Bassett opens the season at Franklin County on August 27.