Blacksburg, Faulkner top Botetourt Metro Invitational

TROUTVILLE, Va. – After taking a pause due to COVID in 2020, the Metro Golf Invitational made a return on Tuesday morning for a one day tournament. The event, which has been around for more than four decades, was played at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club for the first time-- with more teams part of the event.

Over 60 high school golfers representing 13 different schools took to the greens and fairways. The Blacksburg Bruins proved to be the top team with a total score of 294, earning them the title. Jake Albert (69) and David Zhang (72) were there top scorers.

“We were right around par, just didn’t light it up. But today we did just play solid golf,” said Blacksburg golf coach Rick Mattox.

Salem was just 8 shots behind them at 302 to claim second. The Spartans top scorecard came from Macy Johnson who carded a 71. Hidden Valley took third, led by Slade Aliff who carded a 72.

The individual Tournament winner was Nate Faulkner of Cave Spring. The sophomore had 5 birdies and one bogey on his way to a 67.

Ad

“Just trusted my game, putting felt good, felt pretty good all around and just excited to get a win in there,” Faulkner said.

Just two strokes behind Faulkner was Jake Albert of Cave Spring at 69 and claiming third place was Owen Bright of Cave Spring.

Tee to Green: 2021 Botetourt Metro Invitational

Team Scores:

Blacksburg: 294 (1st) Cave Spring: 346 Franklin County: 329

Giles: 367 Glenvar: 388 Hidden Valley: 309 (3rd)

James River: 322 Jefferson Forest: 318 Lord Botetourt: 316

Northside: 328 Patrick Henry: 316 Salem: 302 (2nd)