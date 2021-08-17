Local football stars abound on VMI’s fall roster

Lexington, Va. – By my count, no less than 14 players from the 1st and 10 viewing area on the VMI football fall roster. That includes 4 from Patrick Henry, 4 from Rockbridge County, and three from Lord Botetourt. Sophomore defensive back Evan Eller is a 2020 Lord Botetourt grad and a former All-state safety in Daleville. He was getting snaps with the first team defense in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Everybody starting to show that that Roanoke has a good talent and we’re getting our chance to like show it on the field and work together and it’s cold to get everybody together in the new guy guys trace Roy and then Tariq from William Fleming and then Hunter also from LB we got another kid from Rockbridge it’s just cool to see everybody come together it’s really fun to be out there with them,” Eller explains.

The team has players from William Fleming, George Wythe, Jefferson Forest and Tunstall. The 2021 1st and 10 player of the year Hunter Rice from Lord Botetourt is on the squad, as is award winning Patrick Henry quarterback Roy Gunn. Both are freshman. The Patriots Leroy Thomas is a veteran receiver on coach Scott Wachenheim’s team and Tunstall’s redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Moore plays a key role in the defense.