ValleyStar Credit Union 300 returns to Martinsville on Saturday

Danville native Peyton Sellers looking for first win at the 300

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Danville’s Peyton Sellers is a two-time Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Champion; the first time in 2005, and 16 years later in 2021. He’s a three-time Virginia Triple Crown Champion with 21 wins this season, and is looking forward to making it 22 in Martinsville on Saturday.

“We definitely circle the calendar every year at Martinsville for the ValleyStar race,” he said. “To have the opportunity to go race and be close to home and have your hometown crowd and fans with you, it means a lot. Clarence’s is right down the road, they put a little pressure on us, saying ‘Hey this is the home track, we need to run good.’ But I put enough pressure on myself for that.”

“At the end of the day we’re going to go have some fun, we’ve had an amazing year and we’ve done a lot and if it all ended now I’d be thrilled as can be about it, and we just want to go put a little icing on the cake this weekend in Martinsville and hopefully bring home a grandfather clock,” he finished.

The race begins on Saturday at 7 p.m.

