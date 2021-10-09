Cloudy icon
Lord Botetourt picks up road win against William Byrd

Cavaliers haven’t played since Sept. 17

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

It’s been three weeks since the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers have played a football game.

On Friday night, they made the trip down to Vinton to take on William Byrd and left Roanoke County with a victory.

The Cavaliers beat the Terriers, 26-12.

