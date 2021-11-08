Roanoke College hosts 2021 Southeast Open, debuts new wrestling program

SALEM, Va. – The 12th annual Southeast Open Wrestling Tournament made a triumphant return after being canceled in 2020. The 12-mat event opened at a new venue this year-- the Cregger Center at Roanoke College as the ODAC member school debuted its wrestling program.

The event featured a freshman/sophomore division and Open divisions, that included more than 300 wrestlers representing Division I, II and III institutions. From our area, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, VMI and Ferrum College were well represented.

In fact, the Hokies had five wrestlers capture titles at the Open with sixteen grapplers overall placing in the tournament. All-Americans Korbin Myers and Hunter Bolen won open division titles. 2019 national champion Mekhi Lewis also walked away with a first-place finish in his new weight class of 174-pounds. Stanford transfer Nathan Traxler also earned this first title as a Hokie.

Roanoke College had three wrestlers make placements in the event. In the freshman/sophomore division, Mac Cafurello earned a 5-2 decision in his opening match against Caden Hagler before eventually taking 3rd overall. In the 149 weight class, Jarrod Pominville placed 6th, while at 184 Lord Botetourt grad Sam Francis placed 6th also. Maroons head coach Nate Yetzer glad to get the competition underway for the new program.

“It’s great to finally get some wrestling here and we’ve been working on our inaugural season for well over a year and a half now,” Yetzer said. “I miss coaching so it’s good to finally get here and start coaching.”

The Maroons season will continue on Wednesday night when Washington & Lee will visit the Cregger Center for the Maroons first ever home dual meet at 7 p.m.

For a look at complete results from the 2021 Southeast Open, click here.

For an extensive look at the formation of the Roanoke College wrestling program, check out coach Nate Yetzer’s appearance on season one of “Around The Way with EJ”.