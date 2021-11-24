Cavs stifle Providence for tournament title

Newark, NJ – Jayden Gardner hit 8 of his 9 shots from the field and all five of his free throw attempts to score 21 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead Virginia to a 58-40 win over previously unbeaten Providence in the championship game of the Roman Legends Classic. The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight November tournaments. The Cavs held Providence to less than 24 percent shooting on the night.