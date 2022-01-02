Cavaliers nip Orange at Carrier Dome

Syracuse, NY – Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin scored 17 points apiece and Kadin Shedrick had a double-double and Virginia beat Syracuse 74-69. Buddy Boeheim’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left brought Syracuse within 72-69 but the Orange missed their last three shots while Clark made two free throws with 22 seconds left to seal it. Clark finished 6-for-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, distributed eight assists and grabbed four rebounds. Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim 17 for Syracuse.

Team Notes:

• Virginia improved to 8-5, 2-1 ACC

• UVA forced two shot clock violations (16 in 2021-22)

• UVA had 40 points in the paint

• UVA and Syracuse were tied 33-33 at halftime

• UVA led 23-13 but the Orange closed the half on 20-10 run

• UVA matched a season high with four players in double figures (Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick and Kihei Clark)

• UVA shot 52.6 percent and had 14 points off 11 Syracuse turnovers

Series Notes

• UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates back to 1983-84

• UVA is 5-2 at Syracuse

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 10-3 all-time against Syracuse

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Kihei Clark (17), Armaan Franklin (17), Jayden Gardner (15),

Kadin Shedrick (12)

• Shedrick matched a career high with 12 points and had a career-high 11 rebounds

• Shedrick had his second career double-double

• Shedrick (2 blocks) had his 10th multi-block game

• Clark had season highs in points (17) and assists (8)