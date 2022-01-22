Chattanooga outlasts VMI 78-74

LEXINGTON, Va. – Malachi Smith had 25 points and Chattanooga used a 5-0 run in the last 42 second to send the Mocs past VMI 78-74. Smith made a jumper with 42 seconds to go to give Chattanooga a 75-74 lead, David Jean-Baptiste made two foul shots with 16 seconds left and Darius Banks made 1 for 2 from the foul line with a second left. VMI got off just one shot and committed a turnover after Smith’s go-ahead basket. Honor Huff scored a season-high 23 points for the Keydets.

Jake Stephens added 20 points for the Keydets to go along with 16 from Kamdyn Curfman. As at team, VMI shot 54 percent from the field but committed 16 turnovers in the loss.

VMI will now prepare for a road game at Furman on Wednesday, 7 p.m. tipoff slated from Greenville, South Carolina.