LIVE UPDATES: Chloe Kim, Nathan Chen compete for gold on Day 6 of Winter Olympics

The United States finally got on the board yesterday with its first gold medal of the Winter Games thanks to Lindsey Jacobellis, and Day 6 of the Olympics has the potential to be the best one yet for Team USA. Chloe Kim is the top qualifier and heavy favorite in the women's snowboard halfpipe final, and Nathan Chen carries a lead into the men's free skate. Later in the morning (U.S. time), mixed teams aerials makes its Olympic debut, and the U.S. men's hockey team plays ROC in its first game of the tournament. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Chloe Kim wins gold in snowboard halfpipe

Chloe Kim has made history by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in snowboard halfpipe, and she nearly made even more history by landing a brand-new trick.

Entering as the heavy favorite, Kim went huge on her very first run, linking together a frontside 1080, cab 900, switch backside 540 and cab 1080. After landing that run, the relief was clearly evident in Kim's reaction, and her score, 94.00, put her into the lead by a wide margin.

Although no other rider would come close to knocking her out of the top spot, Kim decided to use her final two runs to push the progression of her sport anyway. She tried changing the third hit of her run from a cab 900 to a 1260 — a trick that has never been done in a women's halfpipe contest — and came close to landing the trick both times. Although she fell on both runs, Kim still walked away with the gold medal and offered a peek at where the future is headed in women's halfpipe snowboarding.

Spain's Queralt Castellet, making her fifth appearance at the Winter Olympics, took silver to earn her first career medal at age 32. Japan's Sena Tomita grabbed bronze.

Results: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe

🥇 Chloe Kim (USA)

🥈 Queralt Castellet (ESP)

🥉 Sena Tomita (JPN)

FULL RESULTS

— Shawn Smith