The Podium: How Olympians dress for success

The foremost priority for any Olympic athlete is their performance. But for the best of the best, how they look in front of a worldwide audience is also on their mind.

In Day 7’s episode of The Podium, two of Team USA’s brightest stars talk about their fashion choices.

Fresh off a career-defining gold medal skate, Nathan Chen talks about the wardrobe designed specifically for him by the famed fashion designer Vera Wang and what he wears when he isn’t skating in front of the world.

Julia Marino, who claimed silver in the snowboard slopestyle, also joins the podcast to describe her reaction when Prada approached her about designing her outfits.

Both Chen and Marino agree that it’s important to look good during the Olympics – especially for medal contenders.

