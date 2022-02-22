William Byrd Boys, Patrick Henry Girls earn wins in Regional hoops action

ROANOKE, Va. – Ross Divers of William Byrd threw a block party early and often as the Terriers earned a 68-56 victory over the visiting Carroll County. Divers had three blocks in the first quarter, while the Terriers offense went on a tear with acrobatic layups and clutch shooting from the likes of Camden Richardson and Ethan Hairston. Those early efforts led to a double-digit halftime lead for William Byrd.

The Terriers advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face River Ridge District champion and No. 1 seed Cave Spring on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

In Region 5D girls action, Patrick Henry used a big run in the third quarter to earn a 65-49 win over Harrisonburg. The Patriots had four players score in double figures including Minnie Childress (17) and Jada Cook (14).

“Our ‘We over me’ saying … we’re going to come together and it’s going to be about us,” said Patrick Henry coach Eugene “Blue” Cook. “It’s about us and they’re learning to adapt. And I told them to adapt to change and we’ve been doing it since the beginning of the season.”

Patrick Henry’s stifling full-court defensive pressure in the second half kept the Blue Streaks unbalanced on offense. The Patriots will now host Stone Bridge in the Region 5D quarterfinals on Wednesday.