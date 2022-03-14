Play ball ... with some new rules changes. Check out what’s different with new CBA in baseball.

Universal designated hitter. After seemingly decades of debate, those who hate seeing pitchers bat are rejoicing, while those who love pitchers hitting -- and the added strategy it employs regarding when managers should pinch-hit for them and take them out of the game -- are groaning in defeat. Adopted in 1973, the designated hitter has caused a divide in baseball, with the American League using it and the National League still having pitchers hit. Ultimately though, this was likely going to be the outcome. The player’s union likes the DH because it means extra player jobs, while owners don’t mind the excitement of increased offense with an additional good hitter in the lineup.

Additional postseason spots. Remember the old days when the only playoff spots were awarded to the best teams in the American League and National League during the regular season, who then met in the postseason? Or simply two division winners from both leagues who met in the League Championship Series, with the winners playing the World Series? Those days are looong gone. The playoff spots just keep increasing. From wild card teams being introduced in the ‘90s to bring the total number playoff teams to eight, to adding two more playoff teams last decade, to now there being 12 playoff spots, the playoffs are within reach for more teams than ever. The top-two teams in the American and National leagues will get first-round byes.

