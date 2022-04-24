Defense outshines offense in Virginia’s annual Blue-White Spring game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Blue-White spring game gave us a first look at Tony Elliott’s Virginia football team and while some things have changed some things are staying the same. Brennan Armstrong being one of those, looking like he hadn’t missed a beat.

“Brennan is an instinctual player, we know that,” Elliott said. “Last year he played an awful lot off of instincts and just feel I think he’s become a little detailed oriented. Understanding progression reads, leverage reads, management of the game is an area I’m challenging him to grow.”

“I got good reps in, I’ve never gone back-to-back to back like that, a little bit of conditioning, a little bit of chaos, I thought I handled it well, but yeah it was fun out there,” Armstrong said. He served as quarterbacks for both teams in the first half where he completed 23-of-42 passes for 218 yards. He had one interception in the outing and the typical flashy offense was not quite as dazzling on Saturday.

Part of that by design as the Cavaliers look to adjust to a more traditional offense with a more involved rushing attack.

Virginia’s defense was ready, with the likes of the secondary and linebacker core making big strides.

“It was fun just to fly around and play football with the guys,” said linebacker Nick Jackson. “I think a lot of guys played good and held the offense. The second half the white team got a little out of hand but it was fun to see all that. There’s a lot of moving parts to it, I think we’re really multiple, and its a fun defense to play in. I think coach Rudzinski is doing a great job with us and he’s a fun coach to play for.”

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott addressing the Cavaliers players on the field. (WSLS)

Coach Elliott did say that his team is about where he expected it would be at the end of spring heading into the offseason. Now its up to his team to completely buy in and get ready for fall camp.

The Blue team came away with the 23-0 victory. Freshman quarterback and former Liberty Christian standout Davis Lane had a second half touchdown pass in Saturday’s game.