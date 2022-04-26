Patrick Henry boys lacrosse notches home win over Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys lacrosse program is five years removed from its first-ever VHSL State Championship. Since that time they’ve been hard at work to reach the top once again. This season, they’ve been playing smart and connected thanks to having a senior and junior laden team. That worked to their advantage on Monday night as they battled Cave Spring.

The Patriots went to work immediately. Freshman Roderick Tasco netted the first goal just four seconds into the game. Patrick Henry would go on to get goals from Weston Totty and Brooks Derey, extending its first-quarter lead to 5-0.

Cave Spring showed fight after falling behind early. After a timeout, their defense improved a bit and it led to their first goal. Chas Gilroy was able to find Chris McBroom who scored just feet away from the net.

But Patrick Henry would not be stopped as they would go on to collect the home win, 23-5.