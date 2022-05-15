72º

Shine bright on the diamond: Virginia Tech to host NCAA Softball Regional

Hokies will open with St. Francis (PA) on Friday at 2 p.m.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia Tech will be an Regional host of the NCAA DI Softball Tournament (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – During Sunday night’s NCAA DI Softball Tournament selection show it was revealed that No. 3 Virginia Tech will be a Regional host of the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia Tech will open with St. Francis (PA) on Friday at 2 p.m. Also coming to Blacksburg to be part of the Region will be Miami (OH), Kentucky and St. Francis (PA).

The Hokies hold a 41-7 overall record and have one of the more dangerous pitching staffs in the country with the reigning two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year Keely Rochard and the ACC Freshman of the Year Emma Lemley. Their bats can be explosive at times with timely hitting having been a strength through much of the season.

Virginia Tech loss to Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

